Greensboro father hopes 'Damar's recovery' will do what death of his son didn't

GREENSBORO — When Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills opened his eyes in the hospital and asked who won the football game where he had collapsed in front of millions on television days ago, that moment was a prayer answered for Joseph and Sonia Level.

Hamlin’s heart stopped while he was on the field during last Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The same thing happened to their son, Josh, during a high school basketball game in February 2013.

Only he didn’t make it.

“Sonia said they just didn’t have an (automated external defibrillator) for Josh,” said Joseph, who is still brought to tears. “I try not to think about that part, and it’s been 10 years now, but I am angry about the fact that there wasn’t one (in the gym where the game was being played).

“I have forgiven people, but I still get angry.”

Cardiac arrests occur more often during sports than in general because of the physical stresses endured by the heart. One 18-year study found that having an automated external defibrillator at gyms and sports fields saved the lives of athletes 93% of the time.

Josh, though, never had that chance.

Now his family is trying to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to other athletes.

At the time, coaches say Josh was playing some of the best basketball of his young career. Josh, who played for New Garden Friends School, had collapsed with about four minutes left in a game against Quality Education Academy. He had to be lifted off the court and onto a stretcher.

With speeds reaching 100 mph, the Levels raced down Interstate 40 from Greensboro — crying, praying and talking to their 17-year-old son by cellphone the whole way.

“Live, Josh, live,” they urged until they got to the hospital.

“We came around the corner and we saw all those people working on my son,” Joseph recalled.

An hour later, doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center pronounced Josh dead. He died from myocarditis, an undiagnosed inflammation of the heart muscle caused by a viral infection.

Hundreds of young people who had known Josh from the different schools he attended crowded Mount Zion Baptist Church for his funeral.

Since then, his family, teammates and others started a high school basketball event that has been played at Dudley High School to honor Josh’s memory.

His death left a hole in many hearts, where he was a prankster, had an infectious personality and kept his tight-knit family laughing. He was resilient even as a 3-year-old, learning to ride a bicycle without training wheels.

“You just couldn’t shake his confidence,” older brother Joseph III said at the time. “I just can’t believe I’m talking about him in the past tense.”

Josh also seemed on his way to college basketball stardom.

“He worked hard. It just didn’t happen overnight,” his older sister Shanda Hamm, a teacher, once recalled.

The recruiting website Rivals.com listed Josh as an NCAA Division I-caliber player who had received interest from seven schools, including N.C. State.

As a freshman, he played for High Point’s Westchester Country Day team that finished 29-10 and won the NCISAA 2-A state championship.

“He was an under-the-radar kid at that point on this team full of Division I players, and he just took over against Northside Christian,” then-Westchester athletics director and assistant coach Adam Schwartz remembered. “He had the potential to be an ACC basketball player. He was that good.”

When Joseph Level is asked to speak to teams, he also talks about what makes a “true win.”

“Josh was playing a great game with four straight three-pointers,” Level said. “The other team called a time out and he collapsed walking to the bench. The real victory is not found in the numbers that are under the home team and the visiting team. It’s when everybody can walk off the field alive.”

That has driven Joseph, who is always looking for an automated external defibrillator at sporting events.

As a professional athlete at an NFL game, Hamlin received quality care that saved his life.

“You’ve got to assume and think and believe they are prepared for an incidence like that,” Joseph said. “I always felt that he had a chance.”

Josh’s younger brothers also play sports. Jeremy would later play for Appalachian State.

“I had to go to every coach and every game and I had to be assured there was going to be an (automated external defibrillator) there,” Joseph said.

He has long advocated for the life-saving devices wherever sports are played. He says that teams involved in amateur sports organizations spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on everything from clothing to travel. But not always on defibrillators.

Joseph is hoping that the attention from Hamlin’s recovery helps with that.

“What Josh’s death couldn’t do to bring the awareness to AEDs,” Joseph said, “maybe Damar’s recovery will.”