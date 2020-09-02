082820-gnr-nws-firetraining (copy)

Greensboro Fire Chief Bobby Nugent was responsible for the department's new Public Safety Training Facility, shown during the first day of training on Aug. 27.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — After nearly 42 years of service with the Greensboro Fire Department, Chief Bobby Nugent announced today his plans to retire at the beginning of next year. 

For the past five years, Nugent served the city of Greensboro as fire chief, but he joined the department in 1979 and has served in every rank the department offers. During his more than four decades of service, Nugent saw the department grow from 250 employees in 1979 to nearly 600 firefighters under his leadership. 

“Chief Nugent’s numerous contributions to the City are invaluable,” City Manager David Parish said in a news release from the fire department.

Nugent was instrumental in the replacement of two of the city’s oldest fire stations. Those replacements are under construction and should be completed in 2021, according to the department. He also led the purchase and installation of a state-of-the-art station alerting system, designed to decrease response times to Greensboro residents.

“Time and again, he has proven to be the right leader," Parish said.

Nugent was also responsible for the replacement of the Public Safety Training Facility drill tower, which the fire department began training on last week.

In a statement from the department, Nugent, whose retirement is effective Jan. 31, said he looks forward to spending more time with his family following his retirement.

"I will always treasure the days where I was involved in what can only be described as the greatest job in the world," Nugent said. “No fire department can succeed by itself. The support from the firefighters, the city manager’s office, city council as well as the residents of the city of Greensboro has been the foundation of the department’s continued success."

City staff will begin working immediately to plan for the recruitment of Nugent’s successor, according to the news release. 

