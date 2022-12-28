 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Fire Department conducting live training through Friday

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training today through Friday at 702 and 704 Hyde Drive, according to a news release from the city.

The exercises will allow firefighters to practice extinguishment, ventilation and search techniques. The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 5 p.m. each day.

Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public. All structures utilized for live fire training by the department meet compliance with state air quality and public health regulations, the city said.

