Greensboro Fire Department taking applications for Camp Spark
top story

Tamisha Davis helps Nebaeh Murphy use a fire extinguisher to put out a diesel fire during a training exercise on the third day of Camp Spark at the Greensboro Fire Department's training grounds in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Twenty girls in grades 9-12 will be accepted to participate in a free four-day camp in July that provides an introduction to fire service.

The Greensboro Fire Department plans to offer Camp Spark to "instill self confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect, and gaining knowledge," fire officials said in a news release.

Applications will be accepted through June 15.

Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters at the Greensboro Fire Department's training grounds, 1510 N. Church St.

Email campspark@greensboro-nc.gov; or mail or submit applications in person to the following address, 1514 N. Church St., Fire Admin 2nd Floor, Greensboro, NC 27405.

