Greensboro Fire Department to begin testing fire hydrants on Thursday. The tests will continue through mid-November, officials say.
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Fire Department will begin its annual fire hydrant testing on Thursday, the department said in a news release. 

The testing, which ensures city hydrants are operable and produce required water pressure, will continue through Nov. 15.  

Opening hydrants could cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. This discolored water is not harmful and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.

The department's testing protects city residents and also is an evaluation indicator by the Insurance Services Office, which rates cities according to fire protection.

The Greensboro Fire Department has received a Class 1 protection rating since 1992, according to the department.

Anyone who observes a hydrant that is out of service or is experiencing problems can contact Greensboro's Water Department at 336-373-2033. 

