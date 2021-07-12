Greensboro Fire Department's Camp Spark aims to inspire girls to enter the fire service

GREENSBORO — A new Greensboro Fire Department camp is seeking to spark teenage girls’ interest in the fire service.
Camp Spark, a four-day-long peek into the ins and outs of the fire department, began Monday at the department’s North Church Street training center.
“A lot of young women aren’t really all that confident,” said firefighter Brittany King, “and they’re scared to try new things.
“To see these girls out here, trying all of this — it’s so amazing to me.”
Nine campers spent the morning becoming familiar with the fire hose, tackling fake flames and testing their accuracy as they practiced aiming the hoses.
The girls laughed in the summer heat as the hose’s unexpected power knocked some of them to the ground.
They divided into two teams, aiming hoses at a large bucket on a rope strung between two training towers. The force of the competing streams of water sent the bucket back and forth on the rope until one team managed to use the hose’s power to send it flying to the other end.
Over the next few days they’ll learn even more firefighting skills, like search and rescue, rappelling and arson investigation.
King is the brains behind Camp Spark. After witnessing a similar camp for girls in Charlotte, she brought the idea to Greensboro. It’s a program she hopes to see continued next summer and beyond.
“Some of the girls are interested in the fire service,” King said. “Some of them are interested in the medical field, and some of them just wanted to try something new.”
In the United States, only 11% of the fire service is female.
Across the Greensboro Fire Department, that number is even smaller — 4.3%
“We have 25 women out of about 580 employees,” King said.
She said a big reason why so few women pursue a career as a firefighter is because of the lack of representation in departments.
“You don’t see someone like you coming off the firetruck, so you never think that it’s something you can do,” King said.
With Camp Spark, she wants to prove to girls that’s not true.
Abbey Linek, a 14-year-old rising freshman, enrolled in Camp Spark to learn what her future career in firefighting might look like.
Linek said she knew she wanted to pursue a career in the fire service after witnessing a fire at an apartment complex near her home a few years back.
“When I saw the fire trucks, I was so fascinated,” she said. “It looked like something I’d want to do. I want to save lives.”
For other girls, fire service wasn’t in their future plans before this week, but Camp Spark might just change their minds.
Nevaeh Murphy, 16, and Zyma Cherry, 14, signed up for the camp at the urging of Murphy’s father, a Greensboro firefighter.
“He said it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Cherry said. “And so far, it’s really fun.”
Cherry said she’s always wanted to enter into the medical field, but Camp Spark has given her “a different perspective.”
“I don’t know how comfortable I would feel running into a fire, but I really like helping people, so I think I would like it,” Cherry said.
The girls’ excitement is just what King hoped to see. After just a few hours, even those who “didn’t necessarily volunteer” to come to Camp Spark were having a good time, King said.
“It’s great,” King said. “It’s really great seeing these young girls be inspired.”
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.