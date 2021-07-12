Greensboro Fire Department's Camp Spark aims to inspire girls to enter the fire service

“Some of the girls are interested in the fire service,” King said. “Some of them are interested in the medical field, and some of them just wanted to try something new.”

In the United States, only 11% of the fire service is female.

Across the Greensboro Fire Department, that number is even smaller — 4.3%

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have 25 women out of about 580 employees,” King said.

She said a big reason why so few women pursue a career as a firefighter is because of the lack of representation in departments.

“You don’t see someone like you coming off the firetruck, so you never think that it’s something you can do,” King said.

With Camp Spark, she wants to prove to girls that’s not true.

Abbey Linek, a 14-year-old rising freshman, enrolled in Camp Spark to learn what her future career in firefighting might look like.

Linek said she knew she wanted to pursue a career in the fire service after witnessing a fire at an apartment complex near her home a few years back.

“When I saw the fire trucks, I was so fascinated,” she said. “It looked like something I’d want to do. I want to save lives.”