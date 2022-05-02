Greensboro fire officials announce live training location Thursday for recruit class

GREENSBORO — City fire officials are letting people know about training exercises scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and about the smoke they may see that day.

The training at 4729 Mitchell Ave. will be for the 22 fire recruits from the 76th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class and should conclude by 5 p.m. that day, officials said in a news release.

People may see heavy amounts of smoke in the area, which should not pose hazards to the public, officials said.

Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain valuable practice and experience.