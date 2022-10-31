 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Greensboro firefighter dies after long battle with cancer

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Robert S. Swink, a 26-year veteran of the Greensboro Fire Department, has died after battling cancer, the city of Greensboro announced in a news release.

SwinkR-2.jpg

Robert S. Swink

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a family member today due to a long and courageous battle with cancer," Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson said in the release. "Robert was a great husband to Taylor, awesome father to three amazing children (ages 27, 31 and 34), great firefighter and a dedicated member of our family. We are hurting today as a family."

Swink started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department in 1996. In 1999, he was promoted and earned the rank of engineer.

Swink became a member of the Greensboro Fire Department in 2001 and worked as an engineer on Air 1 for the last 10 years of his career, according to the release.

People are also reading…

He was remembered as a firefighter who always had a positive outlook on life and was well respected by all members of the department, the release said.

His son followed in his footsteps and is a member of the Greensboro Fire Department working at Station 5, the city said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Unacceptable': Like nation, North Carolina students drop to new lows on national tests

'Unacceptable': Like nation, North Carolina students drop to new lows on national tests

North Carolina students performed the worst they’ve done in more than 20 years on national tests of reading and math performance — showing how much achievement has declined since the pandemic. Reading and math scores in the state dropped from three years ago for fourth- and eighth-grades on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. The results released on Monday by the U.S. ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert