Greensboro firefighter dies after long battle with cancer

GREENSBORO — Robert S. Swink, a 26-year veteran of the Greensboro Fire Department, has died after battling cancer, the city of Greensboro announced in a news release.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a family member today due to a long and courageous battle with cancer," Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson said in the release. "Robert was a great husband to Taylor, awesome father to three amazing children (ages 27, 31 and 34), great firefighter and a dedicated member of our family. We are hurting today as a family."

Swink started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department in 1996. In 1999, he was promoted and earned the rank of engineer.

Swink became a member of the Greensboro Fire Department in 2001 and worked as an engineer on Air 1 for the last 10 years of his career, according to the release.

He was remembered as a firefighter who always had a positive outlook on life and was well respected by all members of the department, the release said.

His son followed in his footsteps and is a member of the Greensboro Fire Department working at Station 5, the city said.