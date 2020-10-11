 Skip to main content
Greensboro firefighters respond to warehouse fire Sunday morning, officials say
Greensboro firefighters respond to warehouse fire Sunday morning, officials say

generic fire.jpg

GREENSBORO - Twenty-eight firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Sunday morning and quickly contained the blaze to one room in the basement area, Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. Sunday and had the fire at 2610 Oakland Ave. under control at 10:48 a.m., Church said. 

Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire, Church said. The building was vacant and had no structure or contents loss due to the fire, he said.

No injuries were reported.

