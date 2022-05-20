Greensboro food pantry asks farmers, others, for help as donations drop and need increases

GREENSBORO — With donations dropping, leaders of one of Greensboro's leading food pantries have issued an urgent call for help.

Don Milholin, executive director of Out of the Garden Project, cited rapidly rising food costs and declining in-kind donations of fresh food "due to unprecedented supply chain challenges" as reasons for the critical need.

As grocery stores continue to struggle with stocking certain items, store managers have less to donate to local food pantries, Milholin said. That has a direct impact, he said, on how nonprofits can help those in need in the community.

"It's a little scary," Milholin said Friday while at the nonprofit's warehouse off N.C. 68 South. "There's never any guarantee about the donations we'll receive."

Other local food pantries such as Greensboro Urban Ministry and Second Harvest Food Bank are also likely feeling the impact of higher prices for nearly everything, he said.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that some of Feeding America's food pantry partners across the country have closed because of dwindling donations and higher costs for receiving and delivering food. Others have less food on their shelves even though they have higher demand.

At Greensboro's Out of the Garden Project, in-kind food donations have dropped by more than 40%, Milholin said.

He also said the price of a pallet of fresh produce has nearly doubled in the past year.

As a result, the nonprofit is distributing between 1,500 to 3,000 pounds of produce four or five times a week, he said. That's in comparison to 5,000 to 6,000 pounds on average of seven times a week before the pandemic.

To increase the supply of fresh produce, Milholin is urging local farmers to consider donating crop items, like corn.

"Call us and, depending on the amount, we may be able to arrange to pick it up from you," he said. "If you garden and want to donate produce, we would welcome it. No amount is too small."

Kristy Milholin, who helped found the nonprofit in 2008 with her husband, was in the warehouse Friday pulling produce from donated boxes to prepare it for distribution. She said the refrigerated room where she sorted through fruits would normally be full with rows of boxes stacked above her head.

On Friday, however, there was plenty of empty space to walk around as she moved items from one area to another, where volunteers were ready to help.

"Our volunteers are great," she said. "We wouldn't be able to do this without them."

In another area of the warehouse, a volunteer was washing dishes in the nonprofit's "low-risk kitchen," where only certain foods like jams and jellies and other items can be prepared.

To help raise money for the nonprofit, Carolyn Sarachaga, a certified nutritionist and the nonprofit's director of community engagement, uses the kitchen to can jars of slow-cooked apple butter, roasted salsa, pickled beets, spiced peaches, and more. The jars, which have a "Harvest Stand" label, are available to buy at certain events.

"All the proceeds come back to Out of the Garden," Sarachaga said.

Don Milholin said he and his wife are especially grateful for those who continue to donate in service of others, which allows their team to help those who are struggling in today's economy. He said social workers frequently contact them when they have a family with emergency food needs.

"There are a lot of people who still need help," Milholin said.

"I try to get people to understand that helping other people will help you more than you know," he said.

Anyone who wants to donate fresh produce can drop it off at the warehouse.

Canned goods, especially proteins like beans and canned meats, can be dropped off at any Goodwill location in the Triad or at the warehouse, Milholin said. For more information about how to donate or volunteer, visit outofthegardenproject.org.