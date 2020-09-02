COVID-19 update: Wednesday's number

N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,129 new cases. for a cumulative total of 170,553. There were 15,870 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.7% were positive.

In Guilford County: 46 additional cases reported Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the state. That brings the case total to 7,013 (131 cases per 10,000 residents), with 170 deaths. Since early March, the county health department said, 603 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 4,033 have recovered.

N.C. deaths: 2,779. up 38 since Tuesday.