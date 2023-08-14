GREENSBORO — If you were to drive north along South Elm-Eugene and Elm streets, you would pass many eye-catching things: old-fashioned architecture, uniquely designed buildings, green parks, popular communal areas and a lot of traffic, of course.

But there’s something else you would miss: The disparity of health equity in certain parts of Greensboro.

“From the bottom (of this map) to the top, that is only about a 15-minute drive. That tells me that you lose 15 years in 15 minutes of travel within the same city and in a five-mile radius of (Moses Cone Hospital),” Dr. Olu Jegede, vice president of health equity at Cone Health, told the City Council late last week.

According to data, the life expectancy of residents living in the northern part of Greensboro is 85 years.

In the city’s southern part, it’s shorter. Much shorter. There, life expectancy drops to an average of 70 years — a 15-year difference.

The disparity in life expectancy doesn’t just run along Elm Street but along other delineations as well.

“When you look at (the map), there’s a crescent, and that crescent pretty much follows poverty, crime, where most fire calls are, police calls and low economic opportunity,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. “So what I’m seeing here is this follows the same pattern.”

Enter Cone Health, which is aiming to alter the disparity in residents’ life expectancy.

“(The CDC) did a lot of research around the fact that clinical care accounts for roughly 20% of a patient’s full outcome,” said Deno Adkins, a senior vice president of ambulatory and customer services at Cone Health. “The other 80% are other socio-economic factors and other things within the built environment that we must work through together.

“One of the things we’re recognizing as an organization is while we may not be able to solve for everything, we need to be at the table as a convening group with the right community partners to do that.”

Discussions about health equity and disparity have been brought to the forefront this past week with the news of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s intention to build a hospital in northwest Greensboro — and in the backyard of Cone Health, which has long served the city. The $246.5 million facility is planned to be built about two miles away from MedCenter Greensboro, a Cone Health facility opened in May 2022.

Adkins and Jegede both mentioned to City Council last week that access to resources such as food, transportation and housing are important prerequisites to a healthy individual and, in turn, a healthy community. However, just as important is access to a healthcare provider when needed.

That was made harder for some residents with the closure of Evans-Blount Total Access Care late last year. At the time, the eastern part of the city lost one of its few primary care medical offices.

So Cone Health is trying to collaborate with organizations such as the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County Division of Public Health, Greensboro Housing Authority, N.C. A&T and UNCG to make preventative care resources more available for residents in underserved areas.

This past school year, the Greensboro-based health care provider offered a novel initiative: supplementary telehealth services for three Title I elementary schools — Bessemer, Cone and Washington Montessori — in the Guilford County school system.

For the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, a total of 14 Title I elementary schools will be equipped with telehealth capabilities.

Cone Health hopes to have expanded into all 51 Title I elementary schools by the end of 2025.

Councilman Hugh Holston applauded Cone Health’s efforts to extend its outreach into underserved areas, which are mostly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

“I really appreciate what Cone Health is doing from an ethical standpoint, expanding your footprint and making sure that as many people as possible have access and don’t necessarily have to go to the emergency department,” he said.