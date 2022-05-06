Greensboro hires first chief sustainability officer

GREENSBORO — Shameka “Shree” Dorestant will become Greensboro's first chief sustainability officer in an effort to help the city and community become more environmentally-focused.

“The future of our beautiful city is vitally dependent on more sustainable practices that recognize the value of our environment,” Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson said in a statement.

“This is an exciting step that solidifies our commitment," he said.

Dorestant, who will begin work on June 1, comes to Greensboro after working for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection since 2015. While in that role, she aided in the development and implementation of a Stormwater Management Program.

Prior to joining New York City, Dorestant worked for Greensboro’s Water Resources Department as a regulatory compliance specialist from 2007 to 2015. Here, she managed special projects such as community center runoff renovations and assisted with Stormwater Management Program efforts.

Dorestant began her career as a biological science technician with the National Peanut Research Laboratory in Dawson, Ga., from 2004 to 2007. Along the way, the Alabama native has served as an online adjunct professor for courses such as environmental health, policy/government, natural resources and climate change at both Grand Canyon University and Southern New Hampshire University.

Dorestant earned a Doctor of Management in Environmental and Social Sustainability at Colorado Technical University. She also earned a Master of Public Administration degree in Water Resource Management and Policy and a Bachelor of Science in Biology, both from Albany State University.