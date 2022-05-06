 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greensboro hires first chief sustainability officer

  • 0
S. Dorestant.jpeg

Shameka “Shree” Dorestant will become Greensboro's first chief sustainability officer.

 Camille Garzon

GREENSBORO — Shameka “Shree” Dorestant will become Greensboro's first chief sustainability officer in an effort to help the city and community become more environmentally-focused.

“The future of our beautiful city is vitally dependent on more sustainable practices that recognize the value of our environment,” Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson said in a statement.

“This is an exciting step that solidifies our commitment," he said.

Dorestant, who will begin work on June 1, comes to Greensboro after working for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection since 2015. While in that role, she aided in the development and implementation of a Stormwater Management Program.

Prior to joining New York City, Dorestant worked for Greensboro’s Water Resources Department as a regulatory compliance specialist from 2007 to 2015. Here, she managed special projects such as community center runoff renovations and assisted with Stormwater Management Program efforts.

People are also reading…

Dorestant began her career as a biological science technician with the National Peanut Research Laboratory in Dawson, Ga., from 2004 to 2007. Along the way, the Alabama native has served as an online adjunct professor for courses such as environmental health, policy/government, natural resources and climate change at both Grand Canyon University and Southern New Hampshire University.

Dorestant earned a Doctor of Management in Environmental and Social Sustainability at Colorado Technical University. She also earned a Master of Public Administration degree in Water Resource Management and Policy and a Bachelor of Science in Biology, both from Albany State University.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilians cross front lines to flee Russian-held areas

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert