Greensboro History Museum outdoors event to reflect on racial justice

GREENSBORO — Music, art, food and poetry will fill the Greensboro History Museum’s Mary Lynn Richardson Park on June 5.
It’s been a year since the protests and demands for justice that inspired the museum's award-winning exhibition, "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations.
“Reflections on Pieces of Now: A History Happening” will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. June 5 in the museum’s Mary Lynn Richardson Park. It's located at 130 Summit Ave., at the downtown corner of Lindsay and Church streets.
The event is free of charge and open to the public.
It will celebrate artists, teachers and activists while reflecting on changes in the city over the past year and persistent systemic racial disparities nationwide.
The afternoon’s performers include Brandon Green, Chasyn Sparx, Atticus Lane, DJ Mac DaVille and DJ Dlinkwent.
Visitors also can purchase items from Maho’s Bistro and Scoop Zone food trucks, explore art interactives, discover information and take part in family activities outside.
Inside, they can explore the "Pieces of Now" exhibition.
In the announcement, museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart said, “2020 was a year of reckoning, and one year later, this event will bring together musicians, writers and artists, and our neighbors as we share in creative expressions about Now.”
“Artists do not function under the delusion that art itself will soothe what ails our community,” said artist Virginia Holmes of the Haus of Lacks collaborative, who is helping to produce the event. “But they can help heal the hurting.”
“Reflections on Pieces of Now: A History Happening” is a collaboration with Haus of Lacks and Collective GSO.
More information can be found online at greensborohistory.org/events.
In event of inclement weather, updates will be posted there.