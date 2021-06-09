Greensboro History Museum’s 'Pieces of Now' exhibit wins national awards

Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart said in the announcement, “'Pieces of Now' was developed in response to the events of May and June 2020 and the community’s need to be heard. Museum staff began gathering stories and actively programming around our community’s response to the murder of George Floyd and continuing racial injustice. This included material culture related to the protests and large murals that went up in Greensboro."

"As we collected and talked to protesters, artists and business owners," Hart said, "it was clearly important to our African American community that they see these items on exhibit in the city’s history museum. We responded with 'Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations.'”

The museum staff has worked closely with members of the community, particularly artists, in a collaborative effort to collect and document this time for future generations and provide a place for community conversation. "'Pieces of Now' is also a call to action for members of the community to add their voices and fill in the missing pieces of Greensboro’s story of the history that is happening now," Hart said.