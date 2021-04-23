 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro History Museum wins Diversity Award
0 comments

Greensboro History Museum wins Diversity Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
202006xx_g_nws_artwork (copy) (copy) (copy)

Miaya Johnson adds to a mural on the boarded windows of VCM Studio in Greensboro. The mural is now part of an exhibit at the Greensboro History Museum, which features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Museums Council has honored the Greensboro History Museum with a 2020 Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion Award for its History Happening Now initiative and the "Pieces of Now" exhibition.

The award was presented at the North Carolina Museums Council 2021 online conference on March 31.

The Council’s Awards Committee noted “Pioneering programming such as that which your project presented is the future of 21st century museums and solidifies your place in both the community and the educational framework for the diverse universe of learners of all ages."

"Additionally," the committee said, "being receptive and nimble enough to quickly face the challenges of COVID-19 and to embrace the recent protest movement with this innovative programming is another reason your project has been selected to receive this recognition.”

The Greensboro History Museum developed its History Happening Now initiative last spring to focus efforts on collecting people’s stories, experiences and feelings about the upheavals of 2020.

That initiative led to the creation of the exhibition "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations," featuring more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of 2021’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers.

The exhibition also invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis. The exhibition is on view at the museum or online at https://greensborohistory.org/exhibits-explore/piecesofnow.

Residents are encouraged to continue contributing to History Happening Now and can learn more at https://greensborohistory.org/history-now.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Gender reveal explosion rocks New Hampshire towns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home
Local

Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home

The group is looking to attract back to the city those between the ages 30 to 55 who were born here or attended college here, or professionals who formerly lived here. Earlier this month, it announced that 10 people had returned or committed to returning.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News