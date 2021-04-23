Greensboro History Museum wins Diversity Award

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Museums Council has honored the Greensboro History Museum with a 2020 Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion Award for its History Happening Now initiative and the "Pieces of Now" exhibition.

The award was presented at the North Carolina Museums Council 2021 online conference on March 31.

The Council’s Awards Committee noted “Pioneering programming such as that which your project presented is the future of 21st century museums and solidifies your place in both the community and the educational framework for the diverse universe of learners of all ages."

"Additionally," the committee said, "being receptive and nimble enough to quickly face the challenges of COVID-19 and to embrace the recent protest movement with this innovative programming is another reason your project has been selected to receive this recognition.”

The Greensboro History Museum developed its History Happening Now initiative last spring to focus efforts on collecting people’s stories, experiences and feelings about the upheavals of 2020.