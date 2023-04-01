GREENSBORO — “People who are homeless, they’re all over,” said Robert Lee Ross, 71, looking out from his tent on East Washington Street.

“See down at that bridge? People stay there,” he said, pointing to the blankets stacked on a ledge beneath the bridge over Murrow Boulevard.

“I’m old. I’d roll over and go down in the street,” said Ross, chuckling.

After staying about six weeks in the emergency shelter village that the city built at Pomona Park, Ross is back on the streets. His application for housing through the Department of Veterans Affairs is pending approval.

This week, the city dismantled and stored the 30 Pallet homes — named after the public benefit corporation that manufactures them — that were used as emergency winter shelters. The structures cost the city $380,000 and are reusable, with a 10-year lifespan.

In its first year of operation, 75 people stayed at the Pallet house village, according to Kristina Singleton, executive director at the Interactive Resource Center. The IRC managed the site, which offered heated shelters that could accommodate two people each, as well as security, cellphone charging stations and shower facilities.

Because the shelters are considered temporary housing, the N.C. Department of Insurance requires they remain standing for only 180 days at a time.

Of the 75 people who passed through the village, Singleton said:

36 found more permanent housing.

Three moved to the Regency Inn, another emergency shelter that caters to people who need more care.

Five transitioned to a lot called Safe Parking, which allows them to stay in parked vehicles overnight. (This site is at Pomona Park, but is scheduled to be moved to another as yet undisclosed location by April 15.)

13 are pending placement in more permanent housing.

17 are living on the streets.

One died (off-site) from pre-existing conditions.

Ivory Conway, 43, is among those who found more permanent housing — a house on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that he shares with five others. Conway, who is applying for disability, said he worked with a case manager with Partners Ending Homelessness and found the house through The Salvation Army.

Prior to the shelter village, where he stayed for three weeks, Conway said he slept in an alcove outside of a YMCA.

“It blocked me from the rain and the wind,” said Conway, who until recently has been homeless since 2015.

For Conway and others without housing, the Pallet village got them through the winter.

“The program was a success for its intention of keeping people safe and warm through those winter months,” Singleton said.

She also said it was a learning experience for the IRC.

“We found that this was a really great way to offer space for people that are already working and that are close — may already have vouchers — but haven’t been able to find a home yet,” Singleton said. “They still need someplace to be in the meantime.”

Ross is one example of this. He works part-time wrapping furniture for a moving company and also receives about $800 a month through disability and Social Security.

“I’m looking forward to getting me a place to stay and keep on working, take my money and make sure my bills is paid,” Ross said.

He and Conway praised the Pallet village.

“I really liked it,” Ross said. “Everybody was good, you know, I had a good time there.”

Conway said the only thing he would change would be to make the shelters a bit bigger.

Still, “for somebody who’s homeless,” he said, “it’s pretty nice.”