GREENSBORO — Attorneys with the ACLU of North Carolina recently sent a letter to the city warning that a practice of seizing and discarding the property of the homeless is probably unconstitutional.

The letter comes after “trespassing” notices were left in August near an overpass not far from the Interactive Resource Center for the homeless and nearly homeless. Those notices, with identifying logos of the city and police, give people there seven days before their belongings would be removed. It also lists a telephone number and email address for more information.

While there are no plaintiffs or legal action underway, the letter follows discussions from concerned residents and others “that police had threatened to take people’s private property in a way that appeared to be, likely, unconstitutional,” said Daniel Siegal, the state ACLU’s deputy legal director and one of the letter’s authors.

“We wanted to prevent the city from carrying it out,” Siegal said.

City Attorney Chuck Watts said he didn’t think the ACLU has all the facts. He said he is not in disagreement about the law. The city does assess and have a system of removing items from city property.

However, those belongings aren’t summarily removed.

“We do not take people’s stuff and just toss it,” Watts said.

There are notices and time to reclaim the items, he contended.

“If it’s an example of employees not following policy, let us know,” Watts said.

The notice left at the underpass on Aug. 23 states: “The purpose of this letter is to give notice that you are trespassing on the City of Greensboro property. Please relocate your belongings or City Operations will remove your belongings. We do not want to see your belongings taken from you.”

The disagreement is shining a light on homelessness and its complicated layers even as the city works with local agencies to find permanent residences for them.

Homeless advocates wonder if the notices are enough. There is a telephone number — but some might not have access to a phone. There is the notice itself — however, some might not be able to read.

“If you take a look at those notices, they don’t say, ‘this’ is where you can get your property,” said Siegal, the ACLU attorney. “It doesn’t say you can get your property. It’s still not clear to me if there’s an ordinance or policy laying out how the city deals with this.”

While the discussion last week centered on their rights potentially being violated, the bigger problem, say advocates for the poor, is that as they are being uprooted from those temporary homes, they still have no other place to go.

Earlier last week, tents were pitched along Washington Street just off the sidewalk in front of the IRC — a fact not lost on the organization’s executive director. Others had earlier claimed space underneath nearby railroad trestles.

Even as such cities as Greensboro invest in programs and partner with groups to move homeless people off the streets and into their own residences, it can be a slow and costly process, and efforts depend on available affordable housing units. Solutions are often hard to process and harder to come to fruition.

“The support of the city of Greensboro and the programming that allows us to continue to step up and offer new, innovative bridge programs until we can have permanent solutions is not lost on us, and we are grateful,” said Kristina Singleton, the IRC’s executive director, “but we are not where we need to be.

“We cannot allow the people we serve to lose their voice and rights in the process.”