GREENSBORO — It’s a list that is too long.

A list of 36 people who have lost their lives to homicide this year in Greensboro.

A list that is on pace to exceed the city’s record high of 61 homicides in 2020.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who was unable to attend Friday’s briefing about the alarming trend at the Greensboro Police Department, shared her concerns in a written statement:

“It’s heartbreaking to see the loss of life of teenagers and young adults who had their whole life ahead of them,” Vaughan said. “As a mother, I’m disturbed by the brazen acts of homes being riddled with bullets, threatening the lives of innocent children. This is unacceptable and not the reputation we want Greensboro to be known for.”

As of Friday afternoon, here’s a list of those who have died this year:

• Jan. 1: Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, died of her injuries hours after being shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.

• Jan. 22: Jordan Little, 31, died after being shot in the 1900 block of Larkin Street.

• Jan. 28: Duan K, 34, died after being shot in the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road near Holden Road.

• Jan. 28: Kalup Maynard, 26, died after being shot in 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive, which is off Creek Ridge Road near Interstate 85.

• Jan. 29: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, died after being shot at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman's club at 6400 W. Market St.

• Feb. 5: Tron Davis, 14, was shot shortly after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on 2616 North Church St. He died in a local hospital on Feb. 7.

• Feb. 6: Quantell Tehmel White, 21, was found shot to death in the area of St. Croix Place, off West Friendly Avenue.

• Feb. 15: Jesse Pitonzo, 26, died of stabbing injuries in the 4700 block of Champion Court.

• Feb. 18: Xavier Devonte Davis, 20, died after an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Autumn Drive.

• Feb. 18: Ravett Patrice Robinson, 34, was found dead in a homicide/suicide in the 900 block of Ailanthus Street. Tevin Kewann Jolly, 31, was also found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

• March 1: Lanceford Ross Williams, 37, died after being shot near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way.

• March 2: Robert Starr Pennix Jr., 62, died after being shot in the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue.

• March 16: Cash Whitaker, 3, and Landon Dennis, 2, both died in a fire at the Dennis home on Glenside Drive.

• March 23: Sharelle Johnson, 25, died after being shot in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue.

• March 26: Omarion McKoy, 18, died after being shot in the 400 block of Woodlake Drive.

• March 27: Erica Burden, 47, died after being found suffering from "free-bleeding trauma" in the 100 block of Winston Street.

• April 1: Shade Wilhite, 2, died of extensive injuries at the home of her grandmother in the 400 block of Oferrell Street. Her grandmother was later charged in the child's death.

• April 1: Grimsley High student Ariyonna "Ari" Fountain, 17, died after being shot in the 1300 block of Ogden Street.

• April 4: N.C. A&T freshman Deja Rae Reaves, 18, of Chicago died after being shot in the 1000 block of Sullivan Street.

• May 13: Kristen Coe Valdez, 33, died after an aggravated assault on Forestglade Drive. Police did not release her cause of death.

• May 31: Rufus Moyer, 59, died after being shot May 19 in the 3400 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

• June 9: The body of Melvin Vincent Bailey, 25, was found by firefighters in a vehicle in the area of 1801 Huffine Mill Road. According to an autopsy, his death was a homicide.

• June 9: Christopher Savalas Parson Senior, 47, was found dead at a residence in the 1600 block of East Washington Street. He had been shot.

• June 11: Kayla Peterson, 21, died after being shot in the 4500 block of West Market Street.

• June 12: Susan Renaye Fox, 41, died from injuries she received after being shot June 11 in the 300 block of West JJ Drive.

• June 14: Famous Mason, 32, died from injuries received in a shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. on April 24 at the Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill in the 2500 block of Battleground Avenue.

• June 17: Eric Wayne Miller Jr., 32, died of his injuries after being shot on June 16 at the Choice Extended Stay in the 100 block of East Seneca Road.

• June 22: Graham Thomas Roberson, 51, was fatally shot by a Greensboro police officer after law enforcement was called to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Street around 12:12 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Police say Roberson displayed a firearm prior to being shot.

• June 23: Lennis Beard, 37, died after being shot in the area of Bywood Road and Phillips Avenue.

• June 29: Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., 62, was found shot to death in his home at 5100 Bayberry Lane.

• June 30: Man who has yet to be identified by police. The man, who was armed with knives, was fatally shot when police say he charged toward officers in the parking lot of a BP convenience store on Randleman Road.

• July 2: Darrin Lamont Dennis, 40, died after being shot in the 2100 block of Randall Street.

• July 3: Theressa Little Johnson, 66, and Chestani Elizabeth Jones, 21, died after being shot at 1304 Blackmoor Road.

• July 6: Tevin Christopher Johnson, 29, died after being found injured in the roadway in the 2100 block of White Street.