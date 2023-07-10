GREENSBORO — Irish Spencer made a passionate plea Friday as she spoke about families who can’t afford to bury or cremate loved ones killed by recent violence in the Triad.

That includes 36 homicides in Greensboro so far during 2023 — an alarming jump from 41 for the entire year in 2022. The city had a record high of 61 homicides in 2020.

“We’re dealing with the aftermath,” Spencer said of the work her nonprofit is doing to help grieving families. “So if you’re out here causing the aftermath, I need you to please stop. ... We are very, very tired.”

Spencer founded Families Against Senseless Killings in 2016 after her son, Tre, was shot and killed in Greensboro. On Friday, she was among the speakers who participated in a “call to action” at the city’s police headquarters to talk about how the spike in homicides is affecting the community.

“We’ve got to work together,” Spencer said about helping neighborhoods find solutions to prevent violence. “When you are in war, you’ve got to sit down and you’ve got to strategize.”

Spencer commended Police Chief John Thompson for being “proactive” and bringing community representatives together so that they can address violent crime.

Thompson spoke about the “horrible” trend of what the department is seeing in the number and types of homicides during 2023 — including the 25% attributed to domestic and family violence. Thompson said he hopes the community can better partner with police to help prevent those.

“We don’t police inside people’s homes,” Thompson said. “We don’t police family relationships. And that is a challenge that we face.”

Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who represents District 2 in east Greensboro, said she is “greatly concerned” about the number of homicides this year.

“Thirteen of them have taken place in the district where I serve,” Wells said.

Of the 36 homicides, 50% of those deaths were Black males and 29% were Black females, Wells said.

“Councilwoman (Sharon) Hightower and I serve the districts that are predominantly Black and brown folks,” Wells said. “The death rate of our Black men and women is higher ... and we are very concerned.”

Wells described the “senseless” losses of young people as a “community crisis.”

Hightower, who represents District 1, said she has seen an uptick in violence and emphasized that police can’t solve the issue alone.

“We must get to the root of this violence,” Hightower said. “How do we teach people to respect one another? To respect the lives of each other?”

Hightower urged leaders across the city to come together to “change the future” and prevent the type of violence that took the lives of two women and injured a 3-year-old boy on Monday night.

“It’s up to each of us to be a part of the solution,” she said.