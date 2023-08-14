GREENSBORO — The city is planning to create a liaison between various departments of local government and other external organizations that impact public health.

The role, which Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson had conceived of several years ago and then tabled during the COVID-19 pandemic, will focus on providing public health equity to underserved areas of Greensboro. This liaison will work with city departments such as transportation and parks and recreation that impact health as well as external parties like Cone Health, the Greensboro YMCA and Guilford County Schools.

Vaughan and Wilson brought up the idea during a Thursday work session with representatives from Cone Health. Ryan Blackledge, director of government affairs for Cone Health, emphasized that the role could increase the impact from health care on the Greensboro population from health care.

“Only 20% of health outcomes are attributable to what we traditionally think of as health care — and the 80% comes from several areas over which the city does have jurisdiction,” wrote Blackledge in an email.

Blackledge also noted that the idea received pushback from critics who believe that public health concerns are outside of the city’s purview.

“Having someone ensure connection of services could encourage residents to take advantage of all that is available,” Wilson added. “This position could also help connect things like data points and statistics so we can learn from one another and improve our service delivery.”

According to Vaughan, Wilson will write a proposal based on earlier discussions with input from members of City Council and the city manager.

During the work session, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba announced that city staff has been mapping Greensboro to identify areas of inequity and disparity. The study will be presented at a future work session with Cone Health representatives.

Jaiyeoba said that he didn’t think the city “needs a consultant to tell us where the problems are” after describing how he once directed his planners to identify where Family Dollar and Dollar Tree discount stores were within the community and then overlay the data with maps of crime hotspots.

“The end result may be an equity dashboard for the community to see how their investments are impacted by our policies,” Jaiyeoba later wrote in an email to the News & Record.

Jaiyeoba also announced that the city will be conducting an “equity audit” of its policies and recommendations in the coming months.

“Sometimes when it comes to inequities and disparities we tend to point fingers at external factors,” Jaiyeoba said. “But what about our own internal policies and recommendations?”