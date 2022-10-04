 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro hosting job fair today for city jobs

GREENSBORO — The city has a variety of open positions and is conducting interviews and hiring on the spot today at a job fair.

Participants can complete an application and be interviewed on site at the fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive, the city said in a news release.

Applicants will meet with hiring officials and could start a career with the city’s Field Operations and Water Resources departments, according to the release. Representatives from NCWorks will also be there to help people during the interview process.

