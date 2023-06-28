GREENSBORO — A facility to care for unaccompanied immigrant children may be closer to opening now that a key contract has been awarded.

But federal officials are still mum on when children will be accepted at the former American Hebrew Academy on Hobbs Road.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year signed a five-year, $50 million lease on the school grounds to house and educate unaccompanied immigrant minors. Children would stay there while the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement works to place them with a “vetted sponsor” — often a family member — while their immigration status is adjudicated.

Initially, the children were expected to begin arriving in July 2022. But that date was postponed and now the federal government is not publicly giving a timeline.

However, Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann, whose district includes the campus, said it’s likely to be soon.

“The latest information that we had as of a few days ago is that … timing is imminent in terms of the start of the usage by the federal government,” Hoffman said. “But that’s all I know.”

A June 22 email sent to “stakeholders” — a select group that includes local elected officials and neighborhoods extremely close to the facility — noted that the facilities management contract was awarded earlier this month.

That contract, potentially worth $273.7 million, was appealed and had to be rebid. It was eventually awarded to Deployed Resources of Rome, N.Y.

A letter sent by a public affairs officer with the Office of Refugee Resettlement notes: “This contract is necessary to ensure that the GPA is ready to welcome unaccompanied children.”

"GPA" stands for Greensboro Piedmont Academy, the name officials are calling the facility, which could house up to 800 children.

“As a result, contractual activities will continue to occur onsite throughout the summer and into next year,” the June email states. “We appreciate your understanding and support as we prepare for the upcoming opening.”

The Office of Refugee Resettlement's media office did not respond to a News and Record email seeking an update on the project.

Buses recently entering the campus created a stir as some people thought they might already be transporting immigrant children.

However, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the buses were transporting employees, not children.

“Taking neighborhood concerns (about traffic) into account, they have rented an off-campus park and ride,” Vaughan explained. “Their employees park and they bring them over in buses.”

Vaughan said she was not aware of when the children could arrive.

At least 1,500 people are expected to staff the facility around the clock, including case managers, mental health and medical clinicians, administrators and food service providers among others.

The average stay in similar facilities is 17 days, according to a September 2022 letter sent to U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning from DHHS Assistant Secretary January Contreras. The Office of Refugee Resettlement “will notify stakeholders within 15 days of activating the facility,” the letter states.

By law, DHHS must care for children who have no lawful U.S. immigration status; are younger than 18; and who have no parent or legal guardian available to provide care and physical custody here.

Most of the children are apprehended by immigration authorities while trying to cross the border or come to the attention of immigration authorities after crossing the border, according to a federal fact sheet.

In fiscal year 2021, about 72% of all children referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement were older than 14, and 66% were boys. The youth in the program generally came from Guatemala (47%), El Salvador (13%) and Honduras (32%).

According to local officials, DHHS has told them the facility will accept boys and girls ages 13 to 17 and that they will be separated by gender.

Mark Hobson, a Westridge Forest resident who opposes the facility, said the amount of money being spent to staff the place is “equally nauseating.”

“There’s masses of cars parked in the parking lot, but no sign of anyone,” he said. “Someone’s getting paid and no one seems to be doing anything at this point.”

Terry Billings, who also lives in Westridge Forest, said he’s seen an “acceleration in what I would refer to as preparation.”