Greensboro kidnapper thought to be 'avoiding supervision' after prison is found

GREENSBORO — A woman kidnapper thought to “actively avoiding supervision” has been found.

Exactly where N’denezsia Monique Lancaster has been — and how she was located — remain a mystery.

On Monday, the state victim notification system issued a warning after Lancaster, 25, stopped reporting to her probation officer in Alamance County, according to the North Carolina Statewide Automated Victim Assistance and Notification.

Late Thursday, the state issued another notification — this time, saying Lancaster "has been located."

Lancaster, held on a $1 million bond in 2019 after her arrest, was convicted in August 2020 of abduction of a child and sentenced to a minimum of 16 months in prison.

She was released from prison in February 2021 after serving her sentence in the disappearance of Ahlora Lindiment, who became the focus of a national manhunt and was later found alive.

Lancaster was seen walking away from a Phillips Avenue playground with the young girl in broad daylight.​