 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greensboro man, 20, dies from injuries in crash early Sunday, police say

  • 0
Closeup view of police car LED lights
Douglas Sacha

GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old man involved in a car crash early Sunday has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release Monday evening.

Ryan Elyes Shaw was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara east on West Wendover Avenue when it went off the road to the right and struck several trees, police said in the release. Shaw, of Greensboro, was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Officers responded at 12:52 a.m. Sunday to the crash on West Wendover near Walker Avenue. Excessive speed is considered to have been a factor in this crash, police said in the release.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Administrator’s post about teacher shortages goes viral. Wake says it’s not that bad.

Administrator’s post about teacher shortages goes viral. Wake says it’s not that bad.

In a July 20 Facebook post, assistant principal Katie Demcio Jones wrote that it would be “delusional” to think they’ll find highly qualified people in the next three and a half weeks to fill 967 Wake County teacher openings. A district spokeswoman said Demcio Jones was looking at outdated information, and that the district’s last figure for vacancies was 400 as of late June.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These two sisters provide food and shelter for homeless animals in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert