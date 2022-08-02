Greensboro man, 20, dies from injuries in crash early Sunday, police say

GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old man involved in a car crash early Sunday has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release Monday evening.
Ryan Elyes Shaw was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara east on West Wendover Avenue when it went off the road to the right and struck several trees, police said in the release. Shaw, of Greensboro, was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Officers responded at 12:52 a.m. Sunday to the crash on West Wendover near Walker Avenue. Excessive speed is considered to have been a factor in this crash, police said in the release.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.