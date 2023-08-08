GREENSBORO — A 22-year-old man jailed in Forsyth County is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of his father, Douglas Lane Gillie, on June 29 in Greensboro, according to court documents filed in Guilford County.

For weeks, Thomas Gillie has been a suspect in the homicide of his 62-year-old father, with whom he lived at 5100 Bayberry Lane. Gillie is also charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder that same date in Forsyth County.

He is being held without bond at the Forsyth County jail, where the warrant charging him with his father’s homicide was served July 26, court records show. Authorities believe the shooting on Bayberry preceded the shootings at a Kernersville apartment complex.

Gillie is accused of killing Kevin Dale Smith and Nathaniel Tyshawn Burt and attempting to kill Lori Ann Darby and Thomas Allen Doub at approximately 12:30 a.m. June 29 at an apartment complex at 9102 Stafford Country Lane in Kernersville, according to an arrest warrant.

After Kernersville police arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with Gillie, who surrendered shortly thereafter.

Kernersville police then alerted Greensboro police at 1:20 a.m. June 29 to a potential victim at 5100 Bayberry Lane, which is where officers found Douglas Lane Gillie dead with a gunshot wound.

Greensboro attorney Daniel A. Harris was appointed to represent Gillie in the first-degree murder case involving the death of Gillie’s father. Harris is out of the office this week and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gillie’s next court date in Guilford County is scheduled Aug. 17, according to online court records.