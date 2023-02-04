GREENSBORO — A man died Friday night in a three-vehicle crash in the city's southwestern section, authorities said.

Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta east on Creek Ridge Road around 9 p.m. when his vehicle traveled left of center, police said.

Hughes' vehicle then sideswiped a westbound 2017 GMC Yukon, which was driven by Keithan Dyron Feaster of High Point.

The Fiesta then collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Caravan, operated by Jimmott Anthony Thomas, 40, of Greensboro.

Hughes died from the impact, although it's unclear why his vehicle drifted from his lane of travel.

In a news release, police didn't indicate whether Feaster and Thomas suffered any injuries. Feaster, however, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while his license was revoked.