Greensboro man, 42, dead after motorcycle collides with car making 'unsafe U-turn'

GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist died on Monday night after slamming into a car that was making an “unsafe U-turn,” officials said.

The rider was traveling behind an Acura on West Gate City Boulevard near Florida Street when police say the car turned “where it was not legal or safe to do so,” causing a collision.

The motorcyclist — Corey Andre Sparks, 42, of Greensboro — was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The other driver — a 22-year-old woman — went to the hospital for a minor injury.

Now, she's facing charges in the deadly crash. Police say speed and impairment aren’t suspected in the accident.​