Greensboro man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of N.C. A&T student, police say

GREENSBORO — Police charged a Greensboro man with murder Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a N.C. A&T student in November, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Bruce Edward Stewart, 20, is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a stolen firearm and two drug charges.
Officers responded to a call on Nov. 15 at 12:20 a.m. and found Jalen Scott Dunston with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Omaha Street, according to police. CPR was performed, but Dunston succumbed to his injuries.
A second victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Dunston was a freshman nursing student at N.C. A&T, according to WGHP-Channel 8, citing a letter sent to students by the university.
Stewart is being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.
