Greensboro man arrested in fatal shooting Monday on Randleman Road, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting on Randleman Road earlier this week, police said in a news release.

Devonta Malik Williams of Greensboro is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

About 5:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shot fired in the 2300 block of Randleman Road and found Tahj Jalin Easter, 22, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Easter was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Williams is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail in Greensboro.