Greensboro man behind COVID-19 relief schemes that targeted small business owners sentenced to 63 months in prison

GREENSBORO — A man who defrauded consumers and the federal government’s relief programs through COVID-19-related schemes was sentenced to 63 months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On April 22, Brandon Lewis, 35, of Greensboro pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to the Small Business Administration on Aug. 31, 2020, the Justice Department said. His three schemes occurred between March and July of last year.

As part of his guilty plea, the Justice Department said Lewis admitted that he created a so-called “COVID-19 Relief Fund,” which he managed and oversaw as president and founder of Lewis Revenue Group LLC.

Lewis promised small business owners between $12,500 and $15,000 in exchange for an upfront “reservation” fee of between $995 and $1,200, the Justice Department said. Lewis falsely claimed that the fund had up to $250 million available for small businesses and provided a link for applicants to “purchase a reservation now.”

He also created the so-called “American Relief Fund,” offering $5,000 grants to “every American affected by COVID-19," according to Justice Department. Lewis never had nor distributed any money through either of the entities.