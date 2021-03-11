Greensboro man charged with murder after victim dies week after being shot

GREENSBORO — A man shot last week has died and now a Greensboro man accused in the shooting faces a murder charge, police said.

The original assault charge against 24-year-old Timothy Franklin has been upgraded to first-degree murder after Dari Meadows died from his injuries, police said this week in a news release.

Franklin was arrested on March 3 in the shooting of 24-year-old Meadows of Greensboro, police said. Officers responded about 10 p.m. March 2 to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Mizell Road and found Meadows injured. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Tuesday.

Police said Franklin also faces multiple charges in a Feb. 13 shooting at Elmwood and West Cornwallis drives that left one person injured. There does not appear to be a connection between the two shootings, police said.

Franklin is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.