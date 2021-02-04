 Skip to main content
Greensboro man charged with murder in connection to fatal November shooting, police say
Greensboro man charged with murder in connection to fatal November shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a Greensboro man in connection to a fatal November shooting at a Greensboro club, police said in a news release. 

Police took Marcus Allen McClinton, 31, into custody Thursday morning and charged him with first-degree murder, shooting into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

McClinton is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center under no bail, police said. 

McClinton's arrest stems from a Nov. 27 incident at the Cheetah Club, 626 Guilford College Road. Officers responded to the club and found Brandon Jaquay Crawford, 39, with a gunshot wound, according to police. 

Crawford, who lived in Greensboro, was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

