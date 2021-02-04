Greensboro man charged with murder in connection to fatal November shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a Greensboro man in connection to a fatal November shooting at a Greensboro club, police said in a news release.
Police took Marcus Allen McClinton, 31, into custody Thursday morning and charged him with first-degree murder, shooting into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
McClinton is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center under no bail, police said.
McClinton's arrest stems from a Nov. 27 incident at the Cheetah Club, 626 Guilford College Road. Officers responded to the club and found Brandon Jaquay Crawford, 39, with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Crawford, who lived in Greensboro, was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.