Greensboro man dies after early morning crash

GREENSBORO — A 33-year-old Greensboro man died Monday after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Corey Deshaun Striblin died from injuries he received in the 6:45 a.m. crash Monday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Striblin was driving a white 2007 Dodge Nitro westbound on Vandalia Road when it traveled off the roadway at Randleman Road and collided with a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.
After striking the Tacoma, the Nitro continued west, crossing Randleman Road and striking a light pole and a tree before coming to rest.
The driver of the Tacoma was not injured in the crash, police said.
