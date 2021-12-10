Greensboro man dies, four juveniles injured in collision in Winston-Salem

A 20-year-old Greensboro man was killed and four juveniles were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Cristian Michael Raman of Silver Avenue in Greensboro was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck about 4 p.m. near Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Raman was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey north on Peters Creek Parkway when he collided with a 2009 Hyundai Elantra turning onto the road from the shopping center, police said. The Dodge Journey then hit the bridge support pillar of Salisbury Ridge Road.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Darryl Edward McClemmon, 41.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

Four juvenile occupants of the Dodge Journey were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

Workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation inspected the bridge support pillar after the wreck and deemed it safe.

This is the city's 29th motor vehicle fatality of 2021, as compared with 23 at the same time in 2020.