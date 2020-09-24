 Skip to main content
Greensboro man dies in crash on McConnell Road, police say
Greensboro man dies in crash on McConnell Road, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died following a single-vehicle crash on McConnell Road early Thursday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Gary Gibson Jr., 41, was traveling west on McConnell Road in a 2007 Toyota Camry at about 12:55 a.m. The Camry ran off the roadway to the right near Beaumont Avenue, crashed into several objects and then came to a rest, according to police. 

Gibson died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said. 

Police are investigating the crash. 

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

