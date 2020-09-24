Greensboro man dies in crash on McConnell Road, police say

Malachi Emanuel Dulin, 21, is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, both felonies, police said in a news release. Dulin, who is being held on $1 million bail in the Guilford County jail in High Point, is also charged with one count each of careless and reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and speeding 109 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.