Greensboro man dies in crash on McConnell Road, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died following a single-vehicle crash on McConnell Road early Thursday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Gary Gibson Jr., 41, was traveling west on McConnell Road in a 2007 Toyota Camry at about 12:55 a.m. The Camry ran off the roadway to the right near Beaumont Avenue, crashed into several objects and then came to a rest, according to police.
Gibson died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Police are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
