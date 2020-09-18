Greensboro man killed in crash, woman charged with driving while impaired, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who ran a red light Tuesday and crashed into another vehicle has died, police said in a news release.
Police said 31-year-old Ogden Buck Jr. was traveling east on East Market Street about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when he ran a red light at East Market and North Church streets. His 2008 Chevy Impala struck a 2015 Hyundai Accent driven by 28-year-old Charisse Brown of Greensboro, police said.
Buck was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Police said today they charged Brown with driving while impaired.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.