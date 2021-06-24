 Skip to main content
Greensboro man killed in early morning hit-and-run on Wendover Avenue, authorities say
Greensboro man killed in early morning hit-and-run on Wendover Avenue, authorities say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a Greensboro man was killed in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning, the Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

At about 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on Wendover Avenue near Guilford College Road, the Highway Patrol said. 

Stephan M. Hampton, 29, was traveling east on a moped when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. 

Hampton died at the scene. 

Troopers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Highway Patrol at 336-256-2058.

