 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man killed in East Wendover Avenue crash, police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Greensboro man killed in East Wendover Avenue crash, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on East Wendover Avenue late Wednesday evening, police said in a news release. 

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Gatewood Avenue and Wendover Avenue. 

Antwon Donta White, 32, was attempting to make a left turn onto Gatewood Avenue when his 2015 Chrysler 200 collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger traveling east on East Wendover Avenue, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

White died of his injuries, police said. 

The juvenile driver of the Charger and a juvenile passenger were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said excessive speed contributed to the crash. 

Charges have yet to be filed, but are forthcoming, according to police.  

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Retiring UAW leader reflects on state of the union

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent
Education

Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

In one email, a "Proud Boy" tells Guilford schools officials to fire themselves "or else." It was one of many messages received by the district after a rally by a local group pushing the school board to reopen meetings to the public. They want to be able to discuss in person various concerns, including whether "critical race theory" is being used locally.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News