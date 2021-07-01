Greensboro man killed in East Wendover Avenue crash, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on East Wendover Avenue late Wednesday evening, police said in a news release.
Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Gatewood Avenue and Wendover Avenue.
Antwon Donta White, 32, was attempting to make a left turn onto Gatewood Avenue when his 2015 Chrysler 200 collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger traveling east on East Wendover Avenue, police said.
White died of his injuries, police said.
The juvenile driver of the Charger and a juvenile passenger were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said excessive speed contributed to the crash.
Charges have yet to be filed, but are forthcoming, according to police.