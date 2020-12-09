 Skip to main content
Greensboro man killed in shooting on Randleman Road, police say
top story

Greensboro man killed in shooting on Randleman Road, police say

Homicide investigation

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a Greensboro man who was shot on Randleman Road Monday evening, police said in a news release. 

About 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shot fired in the 2300 block of Randleman Road and located Tahj Jalin Easter, 22, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. 

Easter was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. 

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. At this time, police said there is no suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

