 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man killed in wreck early Friday, police say
0 Comments
alert top story

Greensboro man killed in wreck early Friday, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old Greensboro man died early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck on West Gate City Boulevard, police said.

Jose Rodriguez was driving west on the road about 2:50 a.m. when he ran off the road in the 4200 block, hit two telephone poles and several other objects along the roadside, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hosptial where he later died from his injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Police said speed is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Local

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News