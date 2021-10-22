Greensboro man killed in wreck early Friday, police say

GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old Greensboro man died early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck on West Gate City Boulevard, police said.

Jose Rodriguez was driving west on the road about 2:50 a.m. when he ran off the road in the 4200 block, hit two telephone poles and several other objects along the roadside, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hosptial where he later died from his injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Police said speed is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.