Greensboro man struck and killed by box truck Wednesday morning, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was killed after being struck a box truck backing up in a parking lot Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

About 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at 3507 Associate Drive.

42-year-old Armando Cardoza of Greensboro was backing a 2016 GMC box truck when he hit Michael Dimaio, 56, who was in the parking lot, police said.

Dimaio was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

Cardoza was charged with improper backing and misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was placed in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $2,000 bail.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.