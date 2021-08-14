Greensboro man struck and killed Friday crossing Gate City Blvd

GREENSBORO — A 58-year-old Greensboro man died Friday when he was struck by a car while walking across East Gate City Boulevard, police said.
Robert William Wansley was hit about 9:40 p.m. by a 2008 Mazda CX-7 being driven by a 23-year-old Greensboro woman eastbound on the road, police said.
Police said Wansley died at the hospital and that the crash remains under investigation.
