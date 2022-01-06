 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro man struck by driver on West Market Street has died of his injuries, police say
Greensboro man struck by driver on West Market Street has died of his injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on West Market Street Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 10:10 a.m., a 2018 Chevy Equinox, driven by 31-year-old Tamiko Escutia of Greensboro, struck a pedestrian at the intersection of West Market Street and North Walnut Circle, according to police. 

The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Kyle Mitchell Salazar of Greensboro, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Salazar died of his injuries on Wednesday, police said. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

