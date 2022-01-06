Greensboro man struck by driver on West Market Street has died of his injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on West Market Street Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 10:10 a.m., a 2018 Chevy Equinox, driven by 31-year-old Tamiko Escutia of Greensboro, struck a pedestrian at the intersection of West Market Street and North Walnut Circle, according to police.

The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Kyle Mitchell Salazar of Greensboro, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Salazar died of his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.