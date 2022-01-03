Greensboro man struck by vehicle on New Year's Eve has died from his injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died after being hit by a vehicle on New Year's Eve, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at East Gate City Boulevard and Martin Street, according to police.

A silver 2014 Porsche Cayenne, driven by 24-year-old Flench-Berneche Onesias of Greensboro, collided with a 64-year-old Timothy Eugene Moore, police said.

Moore was transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries Sunday, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police did not say whether or not charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.