GREENSBORO - Whether it was a whim or regular purchase, a Greensboro man turned a $1 lottery ticket he bought Thursday into nearly a quarter million dollars.

D’Angelo Stoll purchased the Cash 5 ticket in the Food Lion on Hicone Road in Greensboro, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a prepared statement.

Stoll opted for a quick pick ticket, meaning that a computer selected his numbers rather than him using, say, a combination of family birthdays or anniversaries.

All five numbers matched, so he drove to Raleigh Monday to collect his prize.

Uncle Sam and the state each took their bite, however. Instead of the $234,505 prize, he wound up with $167,089.

Not bad for plunking down $1, though.