Greensboro man wins $150,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH — A Greensboro man tried his luck with a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and walked away with the game’s first $150,000 top prize, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
Robert Hammond Jr. bought the Mystery Prize Cashword ticket at Fairway One Stop on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,126, according to the release.
Mystery Prize Cashword launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000. Five $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed, the release said.
