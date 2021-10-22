 Skip to main content
Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

RALEIGH — A Greensboro man's $2 lottery ticket turned out to be a big winner — $1 million big.

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Since no one matched numbers to all five white balls and the Powerball, no one took home the jackpot, making Darkwah the largest winner nationally in Wednesday's game.

Darkwah bought his winning ticket from the Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $707,501, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot is now $86 million for Saturday's drawing. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

