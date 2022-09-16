 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

50x Lottery scratch-off ticket
NC EDUCATION LOTTERY, PROVIDED

RALEIGH — A Greensboro man won a $1 million prize from a $10 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Friday.

Quinnon Brunson bought the winning 50X The Cash ticket from Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

Brunson claimed his prize Friday. He took a lump sum of $600,000, which comes out to $426,063 after required state and federal taxes are taken out.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with eight top prizes of $1 million. Three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed, the lottery said.

