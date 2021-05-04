Greensboro man wins $200,000 scratch-off lottery prize, plans to buy a new house

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who won the top $200,000 prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket plans to put the money toward buying a new home, according to a news release.

James Miller said it was “a big surprise” when he scratched the Black Diamond 7s ticket and saw it was the big winner, according to the release from the NC Education Lottery.

He bought the $5 ticket at the Graham Shell Family Fare on South Main Street in Alamance County.

Miller claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He took home $141,501 after federal and state tax withholdings.